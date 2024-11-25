Gov’t installing 55 boreholes before 2025

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

As government continues to implement initiatives to improve water accessibility in the country, the Barrow administration, through the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources, is installing 55 boreholes nationwide.

“The large solar-powered water supply systems will collectively serve 117 communities, benefiting over 75,000 inhabitants and ensuring equal access to clean water and education which are top priorities for President Barrow,” State House reported from the meet-the-people tour.



The boreholes are distributed as follows: 13 boreholes in the North Bank Region, 20 in the Central River Region, 15 in the Upper River Region, 3 in the Lower River Region and 4 in the West Coast Region.

Meanwhile on Saturday, President Barrow inspected some of ongoing borehole projects in the Sabi Kalilu, Temanto, and Kusul clusters of the Upper River Region to address the water shortage issues faced by the communities. These borehole tanks have a capacity of 30,000 litres and will provide clean water for domestic use to over 2,500 residents.