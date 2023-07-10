NCP leader tells president to stall deportations

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the National Convention Party has urged President Adama Barrow to take “serious action” by reaching out to the German authorities to halt the deportation of Gambians.

In a rare press interview, Abubacarr MA Kinteh, told The Standard that the number of Gambians being deported from Germany is “alarming and a serious concern”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated: “We in the NCP, are totally against the deportation of our citizens from Germany. We are calling on the government to do everything possible to make sure that they come up with a solution. This is not about partisan politics, it affects all Gambians. These deportations can trigger instability and cause a serious breach of the peace leading to a spike in crime rates and wanton vandalism in the country.

“I would say about 75 percent of Gambians depend on people abroad for their upkeep. These deportations can lead some of them into psychological and mental disorder leading to general malaise in the society. Therefore the government has to act and at the same time I am calling on Gambians in the diaspora to refrain from engaging in any illegality and be law-abiding.”

Asked what the government should do to prevent Gambian youths from venturing on illegal migration in droves, the NCP leader stated: “The government should create jobs and employment opportunities for the youths by providing skills training centres across the country”.