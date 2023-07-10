Africell agent in court for stealing about D900,000 from customers

By Aisha Tamba

One Yankuba Cham, an Africell customer care agent, was last week arraigned before Magistrate M Faal of the Kanifing Court for stealing about D900,000 from the company’s customers.

It was alleged that in the third quarter of 2022 while working as a customer care agent at Africell’s Churchill’s Town branch, Cham fraudulently and without authority, changed SIM cards and pins to steal Africell credit, airtime and Afrimoney from the leading telco’s subscribers.

Mr Cham is facing two counts of stealing by clerk. He is accused of defrauding customers credit, airtime and Afrimoney worth D899,000. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Representing the IGP at the hearing last week, Police Prosecutor Nuha Bojang asked the court for an adjournment to call on witnesses. The application was granted.

Cham was granted bail in the sum of D1.5 million with three Gambian sureties.