New Auditor General appointed as Karamba Touray’s contract expires

By Omar Bah

The Ministry of Finance yesterday announced the appointment of the director general of Internal Audit Modou Ceesay as the new Auditor General.

The holder of this position, Karamba Touray’s one-year contract is set to expire next week.

The new Auditor General is a finance, audit and risk management professional and until his appointment, he was the Chief Audit Executive for the government providing leadership to the internal audit, risk management and wider governance issues. Mr Ceesay has over eleven years of experience working in the finance departments, accounting and financial reporting.

When the news broke, The Standard contacted Mr Touray who confirmed he is leaving the NAO after the expiry of his contract. He did not explain whether the government has decided not to renew his contract or he just decided to leave. However, a source at the NAO told The Standard Mr Karamba Touray has retired since last year and was on a one-year contract.