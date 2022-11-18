Gov’t claims only 1 server was compromised in Central Bank hacking

Press release

Members of the public, Diplomatic and Consular Corps are hereby informed that the Central Bank of The Gambia experienced a hacking incident on Thursday 10th November, 2022. The Bank acted promptly to secure its systems and began an investigation to

determine the nature, source, and extent of the incident.

Fortunately, none of the mission-critical systems were compromised, and normal operations have continued unabated.

Preliminary investigations showed that one server was affected which was promptly isolated from the Bank’s network and a recovery process set in motion.

The authorities are keeping the matter under close monitoring and the public is hereby, reassured that the Bank is fully operational and will continue to ensure the stability of the national payment systems. There is, therefore, no need for panic.

The Gambia Government continues its unwavering commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure and State assets like the Bank.

Significantly, The Gambia is among many countries around the world and the sub-region affected by cyber attacks by vicious cyber criminals bent on blackmailing governments into paying ransoms.

Meanwhile, the support and understanding of the public is highly solicited as the investigation continues. The Bank will be sending updates as to the progress of the investigation into what could have otherwise been a major financial loss to The Gambia.