UDP TO MAINTAIN MOST MAYORS AND CHAIRMEN AS CANDIDATES

By Lamin Cham

Following the closure of applications for the party’s sponsorship in next year’s local government elections, the opposition United Democratic Party has said most of its sitting mayors and chairmen have been selected unopposed as the party’s official candidates in their areas.

These include Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul, Talib Ahmed Bensouda of KM, Foday Danjo of Basse Area Council and Landing Sanneh of Mansakonko Area Council.

However, according to party spokesman Almamy Taal, UDP will have to conduct primaries in Jangjanbureh and Brikama Area councils.

A total of 16 applications have been received by the party for the Brikama Area Council. It is not known how many have applied for the UDP sponsorship for the Jangjangbureh chairmanship.

Also, according to the UDP, the applications for councilors have been extended to November 24, in wards where they are yet to receive applications.