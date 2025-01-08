NEW POLITICAL MOVEMENT FORMED

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A new political movement, the National Alliance For Accelerated Advancement, acronym (NAFAA) has been formed, to, according to its members, promote democratic values and youth participation in governance.

The founders said they are young Gambians ‘frustrated with the current administration’.

”The NAFAA project, is a socio-conservative political movement committed to the pursuit of self-reliance, economic freedom, patriotism, wealth creation, and respect for fundamental human rights as an embodiment of a sovereign independent state. It is conceived in the lead-up to the 2016 elections by a group of concerned Gambian youths guided by seasoned experts from various walks of life,” the group told The Standard yesterday.

“We are devoted to bringing together peoples of different backgrounds irrespective of tribe, religion, race, and gender, or differently abled people for the collective attainment of good living standards and rapid development growth. We are determined to lead and bring economic prosperity to The Gambia and Gambians in accordance with our cherished inclusive and conservative values, thanks to which The Gambia has always been peaceful,” NAFAA added.

The movement also announced that it has chosen one Ousainou Allen, a social rights advocate, educationist, youth leader, and philanthropist known for his contributions to education, sports, and community development, as its presidential candidate.

Allen, a civil engineer and leading advocate for the empowerment of the construction industry, is credited for master minding the setting up of the International Open University (IOU) in The Gambia and subsequently in three other countries in the sub-region.

NAFAA said its leader has demonstrated strong leadership skills during his time at IOU and beyond, and has maintained strong relations with the ministries of trade, works, basic and higher education through interventions in the establishment of a national minimum wage, TVET, STEM, etc.

“He has also established good working relationships with Arabic/Islamic institutions across The Gambia. Most noteworthy during his tenure was the introduction of the one-year Intensive English Course, which served as a game-changer that revolutionised access to conventional higher learning institutions and other opportunities for Arabic/Islamic students and graduates,” NAFAA said of its leader.

According to the movement, Mr Allen also set up the first Islamic Montessori school in The Gambia, which focuses on delivering quality-based, child-centered education, in addition to serving as vice president of Concerned Citizens, a social development civil society organisation.

“Mr Allen’s multifaceted roles highlight his unwavering commitment to advancing social causes through political and social activism in The Gambia and advocating for a culturally and economically sovereign Africa,” NAFAA said.