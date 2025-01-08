Road safety

- Advertisement -

Time and again we read horrible incidents of road accidents which result in the deaths of people, sometimes young children. The number of times that people lose their lives in road accidents is increasing all the time. Some urgent steps need to be taken to reduce this if not end it completely.

Recently, the newspapers reported that a truck ran into a group of young people who were celebrating a football victory in Kafuta. It is reported that four people lost their lives and more than forty were injured. The injured were said to be rushed to the Ndemban Clinic and others ta the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

The problem seems to be very complex and varied and a comprehensive study of it is urgently needed so that a solution may be found. The issue of roads, the road worthiness of the vehicles, and of course the indiscipline of some of the drivers. All these are things that should be looked into urgently.

- Advertisement -

Another problem is the fact that many people act without much care on the roads. Many a time, one may see young people playing around on the road either when celebrating football or having come from parties at night. The little children sometimes lack proper guidance from their parents and thus end up on the road.

The Gambia Police Force should work together with the National road Authority (NRA) and other stakeholders to map out ways in which they can end the problem of road accidents. This will save lives of both motorists and pedestrians. Parents should also take up their responsibilities in making sure that their children do not play on the roads.

Strict measures should be taken to ensure that drivers are qualified and their vehicles good enough to drive on so that the unfortunate incidents of accidents could end or reduce. This urgency is becoming clearer every passing day.

- Advertisement -

Act now!