Nigeria hosts army chiefs from Gambia, others against security threats

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The Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria, Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu, has convened African Army Chiefs and key defence stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt for the Third African Land Forces Forum.

He advocated for a unified front against continental security threats. The event, held in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2026, demonstrated a bold move to strengthen continental security cooperation.

A statement by the Army spokesperson Col Appolonia Anele, said the Army chief, in his welcome address, described it as a distinct honour to host military leaders from across Africa, including Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo-Brazzaville, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, The Gambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

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He noted that their presence underscored a shared resolve to deepen unity, enhance collective security and promote lasting peace across the continent.

Shaibu highlighted the significance of integrating the African Land Forces Forum into NADCEL 2026, stating that the convergence provides a unique platform to celebrate the Nigerian Army’s legacy while fostering stronger ties with regional and continental partners.

He recalled that the Nigerian Army, established in 1863 as the Glover Hausas, has evolved into one of Africa’s most capable land forces, while NADCEL, first observed in 1978, remains a solemn tribute to fallen heroes and a reaffirmation of the Army’s enduring commitment to professionalism, discipline and national service.

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Speaking on the essence of the Forum, the COAS explained that it was conceived as a strategic platform to promote dialogue, collaboration and experience-sharing among African armies.

He emphasised that its core objective is to strengthen interoperability, build enduring partnerships, and develop coordinated responses to common threats such as terrorism, insurgency, and transnational organised crime.

He stressed that Africa’s security challenges are increasingly complex and transnational, requiring collective action beyond national boundaries. The Army Chief, drawing on Nigeria’s experience in Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency operations against Boko Haram and other extremist groups, stated that adaptive strategies, intensive training, effective use of air power, and the Multinational Joint Task Force have significantly degraded insurgent capabilities and reclaimed territories within the Lake Chad Basin.

Lieutenant General Shaibu further disclosed that the Forum will feature exhibitions showcasing modern defence technologies, indigenous innovations and military equipment, aimed at promoting capability development, knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships among participating nations.

He urged delegates to fully leverage the opportunity for robust engagement and collaboration, while assuring them of Nigeria’s hospitality and commitment to advancing shared security interests.

He welcomed all participants to Port Harcourt and expressed confidence that the deliberations would yield practical outcomes towards a more secure and stable Africa