NPP announces new executive, denies tension reports

By Omar Bah

The governing National People’s Party, NPP, has announced the full list of its elected executives who will oversee the affairs of the party for the next two years.

The full list is as follows: President Adama Barrow – Secretary General and Party Leader, Dembo Bojang – National President, Demba Sabally – 1st Deputy National President, Suku Singhateh – 2nd Deputy National President, Mambanyick Njie – Administrative Secretary, Saikou Bah – Deputy Administrative secretary, Lamin Cham – National Campaign Manager, Bakary Sanneh – Deputy National Campaign Manager, Lamin Saidy – Secretary Finance, Malick Njie – Deputy Secretary Finance, Musa Drammeh – National Treasurer, Momodou Barry – Deputy National Treasurer, Lamin Mboge – Secretary Legal Affairs, Haruna Fatajo -Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs, Maimuna Ceesay – Secretary Diaspora Affairs, Lamin Jawara – Deputy Secretary Diaspora Affairs, Lamin Queen Jammeh – Spokesperson, Seedy Njie – Deputy Spokesperson, Kemo Conteh – Secretary Strategy Research and development, Samba Cham – Deputy Secretary Strategy Research and Development, Sulayman Camara – Secretary Media and Communication, Lamin Jamba Jammeh – Deputy Secretary Media and Communication, Haji Baniko Sissoko- Secretary Fundraising and Resource Mobilisation, Momodou Bojang – Deputy Secretary Fundraising and Resource Mobilisation, Dodou Sanno – National Organising Secretary, Abdoulie Ceesay – Deputy National Organising Secretary, Fatou Ceesay- Auditor, Fatoumatta Drammeh – Deputy Auditor, Aja Maimuna Baldeh – National Women Mobiliser, Mama Comma – Deputy National Women Mobiliser, Musu Drammeh – Secretary National Women’s Wing, Kebba Madi Bojang – National Youth Coordinator, Lamin K Saidy Deputy National Youth Coordinator, Kebba Lang Fofana – Secretary National Youth Wing, Fatoumatta K Jawara – National Female Youth Coordinator and Ramatoulie Bah – Deputy National Female Youth Coordinator.

Meanwhile, the NPP Administrative Secretary, Mambanyick Njie has denied reports that there was tension at the congress or the president or any executive member attempted to interfere with the process.

“There was no interference. It is a normal process in all political parties that when going to elections if they realize that there are so many aspirants the party leader will call the conflicting parties and try to talk to them to make sure that others are willing to give up their candidacy to allow some flow in the congress otherwise it will be chaotic. So, there was no such misunderstanding because the likes of Lamin Cham and others went to election and won, so it was very democratic,” he told The Standard.