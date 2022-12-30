Ecomig-Ghana commended for humanitarian assistance

By Omar Bah

The Ghanaian troops serving with Ecomig (GHANCO 6), has been commended by the residents of Barra for their outstanding humanitarian support to the community. The troops recently organised a daylong cleansing exercise at Barra. The cleansing jointly organised with the Fire and Rescue Service stationed in Barra started from the troop’s based to fire service. In addition to the clean-up exercise, GHANCOY 6 donated waste bins to the community through Kerewan Area Council. This, followed, donations to the village mosque and routing medical interventions at the hospital. The troops said the aim of the clean-up exercise was to contribute their quota to ensuring the cleanliness of the Barra community in order to promote a healthy environment.

Baboucarr Faye, the alkalo of Barra, expressed delight over the treatment his people are receiving from the Ghanaian troops.

“Everyone wants to be associated with them due to their kindness and love for the community,” he said.

Pa Omar Ndow, head of Kerewan Area Council Barra Sub-Treasury, said the commitment invested in the augmentation of the society with regard to their health and the cleanliness of their environment by GHANCOY 6 is commendable.

He expressed appreciation to the contingent for their gesture which he added is the Area Council’s responsibility.

“But we don’t have enough capacity to do so alone, so I hope that this relationship would continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come. Even today we received request for waste bins but cannot afford to buy for everyone so the donated waste bins will ease our job,” he added.

He said the troop’s contribution to the community is immeasurable, adding that they are also supporting patients at the community with free medicines.

Omar AKM Jallow, commonly called, Ojah, a waste collector at Barra, urged Gambians to emulate the Ghanaian troops in ensuring the cleanliness of “our communities”. He appealed for the government to support him with a tricycle to be able to facilitate his work.

The acting commander at the Barra Fire and Rescue Service Station, Omar Joof thanked the troops for being at the forefront of almost everything at the community.

Joof described their relationship with the troops as very cordial.