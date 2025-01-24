NPP bigwig Seedy Njie is father of women’s wing in West Coast

- Advertisement -

The National People’s Party (NPP) West Coast Region women’s mobilisers have adopted Seedy Njie, the party’s deputy spokesman as their father figure, a reflection, they said of their support and allegiance to him.

The NPP women said the gesture symbolises a strong bond within the party, particularly among the women leaders who see Mr Njie as a mentor and guide.

Seedy Njie’s influence in the party has been significant, as he plays a crucial role in its operations and outreach efforts.

“Seedy Njie’s leadership is recognised and respected, fostering unity among the party’s female members,” one of the women mobilisers said.

The women mobilisers who spoke at the brief but colourful event expressed gratitude to Mr Njie for his loyalty and unwavering support of the grassroots structure of the party.

Reacting to the recognition, DS Njie said the recognition came as a big surprise to him.

“I never thought I would receive such recognition in my political history. As I accept the recognition, I want to assure you all of my continued commitment to the NPP and unwavering support for the party’s grassroots,” Njie said.

He pledged to donate D100,000 to the group.