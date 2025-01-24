Father blames police for escape of suspect in son’s death

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

One Alhaji Baba Ceesay of Wellingara has threatened to sue the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Interior over the escape from custody of a suspect in the death of his son.

The suspect, Ebou Secka, was arrested in connection with the disappearance and subsequent death of Ebrima Ceesay, a taxi driver he hired to the airport who never returned alive. The taxi driver’s dead body was later discovered in Foni.

Police later confirmed that the suspect escaped by jumping from a speeding vehicle taking him back from court to remand at Mile 2.

But according the taxi driver’s father, he was told by a detainee at the police station where the suspect was detained that it was the police who released Secka on the grounds that the order came from the top. ”I cried when this detainee told me this and immediately asked the police officers in the station to explain but they said I should not listen to the detainee because he was out if his senses,” Alhajie Baba Ceesay said.

But he said he believed what the detainee told him, and in any case the police must be held accountable for the release or escape of suspect Ebou Secka. “I am serious. If the police fail to get him back, I will sue the IGP and the Minster of Interior. The circumstances of the death of my son must be clear and the culprit or culprits punished,” Ceesay told The Standard.

Meanwhile IGP Seedy Touray on Tuesday said on West Coast Radio that he is aware of the case of the suspect and efforts are being done to apprehend him. The police Chief confirmed that he escaped while being transported from the courts to Mile 2 in hand cuff.