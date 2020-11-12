21 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 13, 2020
News

NPP used state machinery in Niamina – GDC ‘s Cham

378
mc cham
By Saidou Baldeh

The Gambia Democratic Congress youth president has accused NPP of using government machinery as a tactic to win Niamina West and Kerr Jarga by-elections.

The National People’s Party won both the Niamina National Assembly and Kerr Jarga councillor by-elections after a tense contest.

“Barrow used all the machinations at his disposal ranging from money to his cabinet ministers during the campaign,” Modou MC Cham said.

Cham said ministers left their offices to campaign just for a parliamentary and councillor positions.

He described as ridiculous claims that NPP can defeat a UDP-GDC coalition in 2021.

“If anyone thinks that, you must be making a big mistake because that cannot happen and it will never. Even Barrow in his dream will know that is not possible. But time will tell,” he said.

He challenged the IEC to avoid condoning the malpractice the NPP demonstrated in Niamina in the 2021 presidential election and  called on all political stakeholders to force the IEC boss to resign.

He said Barrow has now turned into a dictator.

“The only difference between him and the former regime is that he is not killing or illegally arresting people,” he added.

“We are not going to leave Barrow and Hamat Bah like that. They should explain to us where they get the millions they gave to the people of Niamina West and Kerr Jarga,” he said.

Cham concluded by expressing his party’s gratitude to their supporters and urged them to keep having faith in the party.

