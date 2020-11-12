NPP supporter Sillaba salutes Niamina West, KJ

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Business tycoon and Barrow supporter, Sillaba Samateh has praised the people of Niamina West and Kerr Jarga for electing NPP candidates in the recent by-elections

Speaking to The Standard, Samateh said the electorate have demonstrated their preparedness and willingness to support the good work of President Adama Barrow.

“They have also proven that the opposition alliance of UDP and the GDC means there is future for the Adama Barrrow-led government.”

Sillaba appealed to the business community to rally behind President Barrow, calling the president a symbol of peace.

He however said the business community should take interest in politics irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Politicians are nothing without the business community and vice versa.

I encourage the business community to come out and not hide behind the scene,” he said.

Mr Samateh disclosed that in his experience of politics in the West, it is normal business for tycoons to back politicians and the Gambian business community are free to back any group or person of their choice.

“It is only in The Gambia that business men say that they are not politicians but when things go right or the country is stable, the business community is the first to benefit from the government,” he opined.