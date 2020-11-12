21 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 13, 2020
type here...
News

NPP supporter Sillaba salutes Niamina West, KJ

97
Sillaba Samateh 1
- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Business tycoon and Barrow supporter, Sillaba Samateh has praised the people of Niamina West and Kerr Jarga for electing NPP candidates in the recent by-elections

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Standard, Samateh said the electorate have demonstrated their preparedness and willingness to support the good work of President Adama Barrow.

“They have also proven that the opposition alliance of UDP and the GDC means there is future for the Adama Barrrow-led government.”

Sillaba appealed to the business community to rally behind President Barrow, calling the president a symbol of peace.

He however said the business community should take interest in politics irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Politicians are nothing without the business community and vice versa.

I encourage the business community to come out and not hide behind the scene,” he said.

Mr Samateh disclosed that in his experience of politics in the West, it is normal business for tycoons to back politicians and the Gambian business community are free to back any group or person of their choice.

“It is only in The Gambia that business men say that they are not politicians but when things go right or the country is stable, the business community is the first to benefit from the government,” he opined.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGAMBIA TAKES ON GABON IN CRUCIAL QUALIFIERS Titanic duel opens in Franceville at 18hrs tonight
Next articleNPP used state machinery in Niamina – GDC ‘s Cham
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

HEAD TEACHER GETS 15 YEARS FOR RAPING SCHOOLGIRL

By Bruce Asemota One Peter Okiye, head teacher of a nursery school in Bakau, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl and escaping from...
Read more
News

Ignoring plight of Jammeh’s victims could cause civil strife – Nov 11 survivor –

By Omar Bah A former soldier, Abdoulie Darboe and survivor of the bloody November 11. 1994 summary execution of Gambian soldiers suspected of planning a...
Read more
News

The courts, not Barrow freed us – Darboe’s prison mate

By Tabora Bojang ATRRC witness, Modou Touray yesterday told the commission that the release from prison of UDP leader Ousainu Darboe along with dozens of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Zeinab Alami Jawara

HEAD TEACHER GETS 15 YEARS FOR RAPING SCHOOLGIRL

By Bruce Asemota One Peter Okiye, head teacher of a nursery school in Bakau, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl and escaping from...
abdoulie darboe

Ignoring plight of Jammeh’s victims could cause civil strife – Nov 11 survivor –

Modou Touray

The courts, not Barrow freed us – Darboe’s prison mate

mc cham

NPP used state machinery in Niamina – GDC ‘s Cham

Sillaba Samateh 1

NPP supporter Sillaba salutes Niamina West, KJ

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions