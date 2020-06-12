Olimatou Coker

- Advertisement -

Age: 24

Status: Single

From: New Yundum

Star Sign:Capricorn

Languages you speak: Aku, Fula, Mandinka, English, Wolof

Pet or nickname: Angie

Place of work: Standard newspaper

Why journalism: I want to use my pen to promote the issues affecting the most vulnerable in society

Ideal partner: A handsome, caring man who will always stand by me and respect me.

Favourite politician: No comment!

Why no comment: Because as a journalist I am supposed to be neutral

Favourite pastime: Modelling

How do you spend your weekend: Cooking and taking care of my younger brother

One thing you would like to change: End poverty so that everyone will live in dignity

Favourite colour: White

Favourite author: Chinua Achebe

Last book read:Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

Dream: Own a fashion line

Dream holiday:New York City, chilling in the Big Apple!

Favourite quote: A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step

Favourite dish: Bitter leaf soup and fufu.

Favourite Gambian journalist: Saikou Jammeh

Best friend: Clare Demba

Favourite preacher:Dr Zakir Naik

Favourite celebrity: Gee

Favourite musician: Vypa.