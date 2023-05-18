1xBet will continue cooperation with the singer Davido

Global betting company 1xBet and singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, have extended a glorious history of collaboration. The new agreement is for a year withthe possibility of extension.

The Nigerian singer has been a 1xBet All-Africa ambassador since 2021 and has repeatedly stated thathe shared the same values with the trusted bookmaker.

In recent years, the popularity of the singer has grownsignificantly. His fourth album, Timeless, became thefirst African one to top the iTunes charts in the US. Fans listened to the musician’s songs on various musicplatforms more than 50 million times, and the album’ssales became a record a few hours after the officialrelease.

What will the cooperation between 1xBet and Davidogive the players? Lots of new surprises and draws insocial networks, interesting projects and contests. Recently, Nigerian fans were given the opportunity towin tickets to a concert held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Two lucky ones who subscribed to 1xbet.nigeria onsocial networks and reposted the contest publicationhave already enjoyed the singer’s new singles and havealready shared their emotions:

“I saw Davido face to face, and he looked into my eyestoo. I’m more than excited. Thanks for choosing me forthe ticket. And you know you didn’t make a wrongchoice. Appreciate you fam 1xBet”

“Thanks for the ticket. You made a dream come true. The concert setting is madddd. We are about to makehistory”

1xBet supports sports in all countries where it appears, and in this area, the cooperation between the bettingbrand and Davido has also proved useful. The fact isthat Davido loves football and was one of the World Cup 2022 official anthem performers. This passion andthe 1xBet brand created a football reality talent show – 1xBet Davido Dream Football Show.

Every player between 18 and 21 can make their dreamcome true and break into big football. Football playersfrom 54 African countries, including Nigeria, participate in the selection. At the dream camp, participants receive various tasks and are tested andtrained to prepare for the life of professional footballplayers.

1xBet and Davido are already making ambitious plansfor the near future. All fans are waiting for a lot of giftsand surprises. Follow the giveaways on our Instagram and Facebook pages:

https://instagram.com/1xbet.nigeriahttps://www.facebook.com/1xbet.nigeria.official/

1xBet is one of the largest betting companies in the world. The bookmaker contributes to the country’scomprehensive development and actively cooperateswith musicians and athletes. The brand’s officialpartners include Barcelona, PSG, Lille, La Liga, SerieA, the Confederation of African Football and otherworld-famous sports brands and organizations. Become part of the big 1xBet family and write your own success story!