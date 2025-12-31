Open Letter to Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of Senegal

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko

Prime Minister’s Office

Dakar, Senegal

December 30, 2025

Dear Prime Minister Sonko,

As a citizen of The Gambia, I write to you with a deep sense of responsibility and concern for the future of Senegal and the West African subregion. My past criticisms of your politics have been rooted in a desire for societal betterment and human advancement, not personal attacks. I believe it’s time to offer a perspective that might be of value as you navigate the complexities of governance.

The words of Alexander Pope, “Whatever is best administered is best,” resonate in this context. Governance is a collective responsibility, focused on deeds, actions, and the welfare of the governed. Your party, Pastef, and President Diomaye Faye’s administration were ushered in with hope and a promise of renewal. However, the current trajectory suggests a veering off course, with implications that could be costly for Senegal and beyond.

Specifically, the recent tensions and policy shifts have raised concerns about the direction of your government. I urge consideration of a more inclusive and consultative approach to address the pressing issues facing Senegal, including economic development, social cohesion, and democratic governance.

Regarding the defamatory judgment, I offer a consultative opinion: addressing this issue legislatively might be more effective than pursuing judicial action. Your party’s majority in the National Assembly provides an opportunity to rectify any unjust laws. As Winston Churchill noted, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” This is a moment to prioritise Senegal’s future over personal interests.

The split within Pastef and tensions with President Faye are concerning. As Einstein said, “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existence.” I fear that if the rift becomes increasingly acrimonious, both you and President Faye risk being mortally wounded, with your public careers potentially irreparable.

Gentlemen, there’s an opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary journey that brought you to this point. You’ve achieved feats once deemed impossible, overcoming immense challenges, including the struggles in Senegalese jails, concerns for your freedom, and sacrifices for your families. As the saying goes, “Make hay while the sun shines.” I urge you both to reset your mission, set aside future ambitions for now, and address the needs of the poor, the underprivileged, and the martyrs who propelled you to power – an improbable mission at the time.

The purpose of this letter is to offer a perspective, encourage dialogue, and contribute to the ongoing conversation about Senegal’s future. In the spirit of pan-Africanism and regional cooperation, I believe it’s essential to prioritise the well-being of our shared community.

In closing, I echo Martin Luther King Jr.’s words: “The time is always right to do what is right.” I wish you and the people of Senegal a healthy, prosperous, and peaceful New Year.

Sincerely,

Musa Bassadi Jawara