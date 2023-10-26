Our democracy is on track

- Advertisement -

Democracy on the moveDemocracy, it is said, is one of the best systems of government. The reason is that it has checks and balances which protect it from self-destruction. All arms of government check each other to make sure things are going the way they should. If they are not, then there are other measures put in place to rectify whatever is wrong. When there are elections, citizens are given the opportunity to choose who should represent them in the national assembly, in the local government and who is to be president of the republic. If any of these officials does not do what they are supposed to do, then the people have a chance to vote them out at the next election. The other arm of government is the judiciary. The judiciary is independent and is the ones who interpret the law. If any case is brought to the judiciary it decides according to the law without leaning on any side. In this way, a balance is maintained. However, outside these official domains also, citizens have the right and opportunity to call out whoever does not do the right thing at the right time. Currently, there are many cases which are brought to the courts by citizens as a way of getting the right thing done.

Recently, a case was brought to court against the officials who were responsible for bringing in those syrups which led to the deaths of tens of children in the Gambia. There was also another case brought against NAWEC which is a government company. These are encouraging signs that the people of the Gambia are getting enlightened about democracy and are getting ready to take ownership of their own affairs. It is heartwarming to observe citizens taking up their responsibilities to ensure that democracy progresses.