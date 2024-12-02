Over 26,497 living with HIV in Gambia – UNAIDS

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

As the world celebrates World Aids Day yesterday, officials of the National Aids Control Programme, have revealed that at least 26,497 people are living with HIV in The Gambia.

Of the number, 60% (15,898) have been diagnosed; 65% (10,313) are receiving treatment; and 61% (6,293) of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.

- Advertisement -

Control Manager Pa Ousman Bah stated that while the national HIV prevalence rate remains relatively low at 1.3%, data from the National Sentinel Surveillance (2023) revealed higher prevalence rates in certain regions: Basse (2.0%), Bansang and Brikama 1.6%.

He revealed the statistics during a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Health, to provide an update on the upcoming commemoration of World Aids Day on December 7 at Sanyang.

The commemoration will focus on raising awareness and strengthening efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Mr Bah underscored the significance of these figures, noting that despite the progress made in treatment and viral suppression, HIV/AIDS continues to pose a significant public health challenge globally, having claimed an estimated 42.3 million lives to date.

Sirra Horeja Ndow, UNAIDS country director, highlighted that out of 39.9 million people living with HIV, 9.3 million people are still not accessing life-saving treatment.

Last year, 630 000 people died of Aids-related illnesses, and 1.3 million people around the world newly acquired HIV. In at least 28 countries, the number of new HIV infections is on the rise.

World Aids Day 2024 will be observed under the global theme: “Take the right path to end Aids”. The commemoration will include nationwide activities aimed at promoting awareness, testing, and reducing stigma associated with the disease.