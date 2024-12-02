FPAC recommends D60m support to Jammeh’s victims

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly recommended in its consolidated report on the consideration of the 2025 budget estimates that D60 million should be allocated as reparation to support victims of human rights violations during Jammeh’s rule.

“The committee recommends an allocation of D60 million on the reparation budget line and support for victims,” the report said.

It also stated that the standing committee on Human Rights and Constitutional Matters has thoroughly reviewed the budget of the Ministry of Justice and National Human Rights Commission, with a focus on ensuring the allocation of resources to meet their objectives.

“During the process, the committee did not make any cuttings from NHRC’s budget and recommended that it stand as part of the final estimate, and also no deductions were made from the ministry’s budget,” the report further stated.

The committee also recommended that the NHRC’s budget be disbursed as it is and on time to enable the institution to function better.

The committee made recommendations on other issues and institutions budget as well, like the increase of budget line for open scholarships by D47,000,000 and GTSC school bus service by D36,029,209.