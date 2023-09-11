Pap Saine is new head of publishers association

Press release

Mr Pap Saine, co-founder of The Point newspaper has been elected chairperson of the Newspaper Publishers Association of The Gambia (NePA) at its annual general meeting held on Saturday. He succeeds Mr Sam Sarr, co-founder and editor of Foroyaa newspaper.

NePA was founded in 2018 to ensure effective collaboration among newspaper establishments. Its members include Foroyaa, The Point, The Standard, The Voice and Daily News newspapers.

At Saturday’s meeting, Mr Musa Sheriff, managing director of The Voice newspaper, was elected secretary general; Mr Salla Jeng, general manager of The Standard newspaper was elected treasurer; and Mr Baba Sheriff Bojang, the managing director of The Standard newspaper was returned to the executive as spokesperson. Mr Bojang previously served as secretary general.

During the meeting, the members reviewed and amended the association’s constitution and drew up a programme of activities for the rest of the year. In his report, the outgoing chairman, Sam Sarr, detailed the successes and challenges registered and challenges facing the association and urged the members to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the association achieves its core objectives.

In his acceptance speech, Pap Saine, who has been involved with newspaper journalism since the early 1980s, thanked the former chairman for the sterling work he did in steering the affairs of the association over the past five years.

He expressed his appreciation to NePA members for the trust reposed in him and promised to do his utmost in building on the legacy of the past executive.