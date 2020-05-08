People of Crab Island receive sugar from ward committee

- Advertisement -

In responding to the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the City of Banjul, Crab Island Ward Development Committee under the leadership of Deputy Mayor of Banjul, Mr Omar BJ Touray, has supported the people of Crab Island Ward with 50 bags of 50kg sugar and 5 boxes of dates.

The brief handing over ceremony was attended by authorities from the Banjul City Council, religious leaders, representatives from the physically challenged association, Ward Development Committee members, youth and women.

The donation is geared towards helping residents of the Crab Island Ward to have access to essential food commodities during these trying times.

The ward committee members thanked the stakeholders for their contribution in the initiative.

The beneficiaries also appreciated the gesture and thanked the BCC and the Ward Committee for their leadership in the pandemic.