25.7 C
City of Banjul
Friday, May 8, 2020
type here...
News

People of Crab Island receive sugar from ward committee

21
PHOTO 2020 05 07 12 50 20
- Advertisement -

In responding to the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the City of Banjul, Crab Island Ward Development Committee under the leadership of Deputy Mayor of Banjul, Mr Omar BJ Touray, has supported the people of Crab Island Ward with 50 bags of 50kg sugar and 5 boxes of dates.

The brief handing over ceremony was attended by authorities from the Banjul City Council, religious leaders, representatives from the physically challenged association, Ward Development Committee members, youth and women.
The donation is geared towards helping residents of the Crab Island Ward to have access to essential food commodities during these trying times.
The ward committee members thanked the stakeholders for their contribution in the initiative.

The beneficiaries also appreciated the gesture and thanked the BCC and the Ward Committee for their leadership in the pandemic.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEU scales up support to Gambia’s coastal and marine zone resilience to climate change
Next articleGambia registers 18th Covid-19 case
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

2 imams convicted for leading friday prayers

By Amadou Jadama Magistrate SB Joof of the Brikama court yesterday convicted and sentenced two Brikama imams Karamo Camara, a Gambian and Yusupha Camara, a...
Read more
News

UTG student’s alleged killer finally faces court

By Alagie Manneh Almost a year since his brutal stabbing to death, Kebba Secka's alleged killer would finally have his day in court. Kebba was knifed...
Read more
News

AG yet to receive police report on Senegalese diplomat’s rape allegations

By Alagie Manneh More than a week since police told The Standard that they have concluded their investigations into rape allegations involving a Senegalese diplomat...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

mosque

2 imams convicted for leading friday prayers

By Amadou Jadama Magistrate SB Joof of the Brikama court yesterday convicted and sentenced two Brikama imams Karamo Camara, a Gambian and Yusupha Camara, a...
hammer

UTG student’s alleged killer finally faces court

pro njie

AG yet to receive police report on Senegalese diplomat’s rape allegations

corona

The pandemic: Our fight

bittaye

Gambia registers 18th Covid-19 case

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions