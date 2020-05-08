Gambia registers 18th Covid-19 case

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The acting director of health services, Dr Mustapha Bittaye yesterday revealed that one person has tested positive for Covid-19, out of the mass screening conducted in Bakau last Sunday.

The latest case brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in The Gambia to 18.

Dr Bittaye said: “A new laboratory confirmed case has been recorded bringing the number of Covid-19 cases to 18. Another probable case has also been recorded. Both the newly confirmed case and the probable case are result of samples collected from the mass screening held in Bakau.”

He said while the confirmed case manifested symptoms similar to Covid-19, the probable case is asymptomatic.

“Out of a total of 194 test results received, 192 tested negative, 1 inconclusive and 1 positive and 5 people have been taken into quarantine.

The country currently has 101 persons under quarantine, 8 active cases and 3 probable cases. A total of 1029 tests were conducted, 18 positive, 323 completed quarantine, 737 contacts traced and 310 completed follow-ups,” Dr Bittaye added.

The new case is reportedly a Senegalese national resident in Bakau.