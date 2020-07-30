Pipeline to hold Eid congregation under tight rules

- Advertisement -

After some consultations, the Pipeline mosque management yesterday decided to go ahead with plans to hold the Tobaski congregational prayers tomorrow starting at 9:30 am.

There were initial concerns that the congregation may be cancelled for fear of the Covid-19 pandemic, now spreading in the country.

- Advertisement -

However,Mam Sait Njie, spokesman of the mosque committee,told The Standard that the eidcongregation will go ahead on Friday but under new stiff rules. “Everyone will have to bring his or her own mat and observe a two-meter social distancing. Also, all the ablution ports have been closed and all are advised to perform ablution at home before coming. There will be no compromise on these measures as we have a responsibility to protect ourselves and the nation at large,’’ Njie said. The congregation will be led by ImamFallou Joof.