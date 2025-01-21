POLICE ARREST MBEMBA DRAMMEH’S SURETIES As he reportedly leaves Gambia

- Advertisement -

Police have arrested two persons who acted as sureties in the bail of former National People’s Party (NPP) member Mbemba Drammeh, who was arrested last month after alleging on television that he took part in rigging the 2021 elections.

The sureties, Musa Kanteh from Tabokoto and Saidou Bayo of Wellingara told The standard that they were invited to Kairaba, Kanifing, and later Banjul police headquarters where they were being held as of last night.

They said they have been told by the police that Drammeh failed to report on bail after requesting two-day permission to travel to Basse.

The sureties claimed that the police suspected that Mr Drammeh has jumped bail and might have gone out of the jurisdiction of The Gambia.

He has since called to say he is back in France.

“In fact, little later Mbemba Drammeh himself called to say that he has arrived in France. The police have told us that we will be kept here over night until they hear from the authorities,” one of the sureties, Kanteh told The Standard.

Contacted for comments, police PRO Modou Musa Sisawo, confirmed that the sureties are being held at the police and that Drammeh has jumped bail and is believed to have left the country. He gave no further details.