Professor says only a united opposition can unseat Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Professor Lamin Keita, a Gambian academic currently residing in the United States, has said in the rapidly changing landscape of Gambian politics, the upcoming 2026 presidential elections present a crucial opportunity for opposition parties to redefine their strategies.

”To secure victory, it is imperative that these factions eliminate the politics of convenience that have historically undermined their credibility and effectiveness,” Prof Keita told The Standard.

- Advertisement -

He added that by prioritising genuine engagement over opportunistic tactics, the oppositions can foster trust among voters and present a united front against prevailing challenges.

“The challenges we face revolve around the fundamental question of what we owe each other as Gambians. This includes the current national discourse surrounding the government’s failure to deliver a representative draft constitution, establish an independent and transparent electoral system, combat corruption, improve the economy and reduce unemployment, and enhance public healthcare. We owe it to each other to prioritise Gambia above all else. Why are these issues so critical in our governance system? Our opposition should reflect seriously on these matters and collaborate to set a precedent that goes beyond self-serving politics and convenience,” Keita said.

Prof Keita added that the first step in moving away from politics of convenience is to establish clear and consistent messaging.

- Advertisement -

“Voters are increasingly disillusioned by flip-flopping positions and insincere promises from our politicians. Opposition parties must articulate a cohesive platform grounded in genuine values and long-term goals rather than short-term gains. This commitment to authenticity will resonate with constituents who seek reliable leadership dedicated to addressing pressing societal issues,” he stated.

He added: “Moreover, collaboration among opposition parties is essential for dismantling the politics of convenience and self-serving. Fragmentation only serves to dilute oppositions collective strength, which will allow the ruling NPP to maintain power through divide-and-conquer tactics.”

By forming strategic alliances and presenting a cohesive vision, Keita added, the opposition groups can effectively challenge the status quo and enhance their influence on vital issues such as electoral reform, healthcare reform, drafting a constitution for all.