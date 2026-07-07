Police investigate ‘killing’ of 14-year old boy in Daru Busumbala

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By Olimatou Coker

Police are investigating a suspected murder following the death of Muhammed Camara, a 14-year-old student of Daru Busumbala, West Coast Region.

A police statement yesterday said preliminary findings indicate that the victim allegedly sustained fatal injuries after being assaulted by a group of individuals on Saturday, July 4, 2026. The victim was initially taken to Sukuta Health Centre and later referred to the Kanifing General Hospital, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

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Three suspects, aged between 13 and 15 years, have been arrested and are assisting investigators, while efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals believed to have been involved in the incident.

Speaking to The Standard on the phone police PRO, Modou Musa Sisawo, said four children involved are reported to be students.

“This includes the victim, and the three suspects. However it is not immediately known which school they are attending or class. At this point, I cannot confirm whether the victim’s body has been released to the family for burial. Normally, the body would have to undergo a post-mortem examination. Since the incident occurred over the weekend, it is likely that the necessary procedures are either underway or will be carried out soon,” the PRO said.