Police investigate suspected suicide of imam

By Amadou Jadama

The Gambia Police Force have launched investigation into a suspected suicide involving one Basirou Bah, the imam of Fajikunda Bajonkoto mosque.

Imam Bah’s body was found in an incomplete building near a football field in the early hours of Friday, in a circumstance that many believed was a suicide.

Samba Saidy, a family member of the deceased, told The Standard that they are yet to establish whether he was murdered or committed suicide. “What I was told is that he left the compound Thursday evening and unfortunately his whereabouts were unknown until the discovery of the body. Sometimes after prayers in the mosque, he would visit his friends and so there was not much immediate panic about his whereabouts until this morning when I received this shocking news as I set out to work,” Saidy, a grandson of the imam, said.

Mr Saidy described the late Imam Bah as a man with great personality, who was very helpful to the society.

Cadet Assistant Superintendent Muhammed Darboe, deputy spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, said they will investigate the matter to find out what could have happened. “We have to work on all possible facts and information to come to the bottom of the incident,” he said.