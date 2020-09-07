25 C
City of Banjul
Monday, September 7, 2020
Police open investigation into boy’s death in Brikama-Ba

By Omar Bah

The police have opened an investigation into the mysterious death of one Salieu Jallow in Brikama-Ba Dasilameh , Police PRO Superintendent Lamin Njie confirmed to The Standard.

“We can confirm the discovery of the dead body of a young boy at Brikama-Ba, and currently the police have opened an investigation into the matter. The body has been sent to the EFSTH mortuary for further examination,” PRO Njie said.

The 12-year-old who went missing on Thursday was reportedly found dead on Friday in the yard of an abandoned compound after the community launched a massive search.

His body was reportedly partly concealed in an empty flour bag. According to sources, the body of the late Salieu was discovered by his grandmother Juma Camara who found him in an empty room outside the village.

Madame Camara described the death of her grandson as shocking and hard to swallow.

His father, Alasana Jallow said he suspected foul play and urged the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

