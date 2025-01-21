Police station diary unidentifiable in alleged PIU shooter’s trial

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

In the ongoing murder trial of Ousainou Bojang, accused of killing 2 PIU officers, one Inspector Landing Ceesay, a CID Officer representing the Sukuta Police Station, yesterday appeared in court to produce the station diary covering 10th to 30th September 2023, as requested by the court.

However, the document Inspector Ceesay presented as the station diary could not be confirmed to be authentic since it did not bear any name, letter head or anything to authenticate that it came from Sukuta police station.

- Advertisement -

Inspector Ceesay insisted that it came from Sukuta police station but after a careful perusal of the document, the court observed that there was nothing on the document suggesting that it was from Sukuta police station.

The trial judge informed Inspector Ceesay that a station diary is a public document and the name of the station ought to be written on it.

“A station diary could be demanded in any court of law, commission of inquiry and any other interested party,” Justice Jaiteh told the policeman.

- Advertisement -

He further informed Ceesay that the name of the station should be clearly written on the station diary as a matter of good practice.

Confiscated phones presented

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions AM Yusuf produced two mobile phones purportedly belonging to Ousainou Bojang which were confiscated during the course of investigation.

But when Ousainou Bojang’s lawyer Lamin J Darboe showed him the mobile phones, the accused said the simple phone was not his phone as his phone was a Nokia.

The accused also said he could not identify or verify the smart phone because it was resetted with a pin code.

At this juncture, Lawyer LJ Darboe requested for an IT specialist to come to court to unlock the phone in order for the accused person to identify the content of the phone before it could be admitted into evidence.

Hearing continues.