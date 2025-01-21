How Minteh silenced Old Trafford

- Advertisement -

Gambian Yankuba Minteh had a slow start to the season due to injuries, but has really come into his own in recent months and was the architect for Brighton and Hove Albion’s fantastic 3-1 victory at Manchester United on Sunday. He scored the opener with a tap-in after being superbly set-up by Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma. It was roles reversed for the second Brighton goal as Minteh’s delightful ball to the back post was turned in by Mitoma. That is now three goals and two assists for Minteh in seven Premier League starts this season. He also has 10 sub appearances.

The result moves Brighton up to ninth in the table, while United’s first defeat of the new year leaves them down in 13th on 26 points.