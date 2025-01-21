11 BANKS SQUARE UP FOR GOVERNOR’S TROPHY

- Advertisement -

The annual inter-bank football championship is here again. The event, staged every year is dedicated to remember the late Governor Famara Jatta of the Central Bank who passed away in 2012.

The late governor initiated the competition to foster close relations between the CBG and the commercial banks and to keep workers fit.

This year, 10 commercial banks alongside the organisers Central Bank, are in the tourney.

When it kicked off last Friday, Bloom Bank beat CBG 3-0 as Trust Bank beat Zenith 1-0.

In other matches, BSIC beat Ecobank 2-0, Access defeated GTBank 3-1 and Agib won 3-0 over Megabank. On Sunday, Bloom Bank won their second match, beating BSIC 3-0.

The tournament continues this weekend with Zenith meeting Agib on Friday, Vista taking on Access on Saturday, while Ecobank meets CBG. On Sunday, Megabank takes on Trust Bank.