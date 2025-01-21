- Advertisement -

By Abdou Komma

As a third-year student minoring in Environmental Science at the University of the Gambia, I feel compelled to address this pressing global issue, which is climate change, a phenomenon that has caused significant harm to our planet.

The global challenges posed by climate change cannot be ignored; it has transformed our planet into a precarious environment. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), more than half of the causes of climate change result from human activities. This indicates beyond doubt that humans contribute significantly to the global changes that threaten our own existence.

The fundamental questions that demand answers are: Why is the climate changing, and how is it changing? The main reason why the climate is changing is due to the increase of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere as a result of human activities. Similarly, the manner in which the climate is changing is due to rising global temperatures, commonly referred to as global warming. Over the past centuries, it has been demonstrated that the average global temperature has approximately risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, making the past decades the warmest on Earth. Climate change has drastic consequences for humanity and the environment, especially regarding human-induced climate change.

Climate change is responsible for water scarcity; changing rainfall patterns have serious implications, contributing to flooding and water shortages in some communities. This reduces access to clean drinking water. Climate change also contributes to economic imbalance in countries by undermining infrastructural development, which slows growth. Additionally, climate change causes human displacement, forcing people to abandon their habitats for other settlements.

This leads to frustration and resentment among affected communities, highlighting the consequences of climate change. It is not limited to this; it also has significant negative impacts on sustainable agricultural development, which is the backbone of numerous societies and nations. These challenges severely reduce crop production due to variations in temperature and precipitation.

The effects of climate change cannot be overemphasised, as its impact is broad and diverse. Furthermore, it is fundamentally agreed that while climate change cannot be fully alleviated, it can be mitigated. Humanity has a critical role to play since we are indeed the pioneers of these problems. Both governments, private sectors, and community members have a responsibility to protect and ensure a sustainable environment.

Conclusively, humans must engage in resilience-building efforts to mitigate climate change. We are called upon to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; this can be achieved by focusing on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. This will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Additionally, we must adopt sustainable lifestyles by minimising waste in our surroundings and practicing hygiene through changes in our diets; we must also participate in reforestation by planting more trees.

Governments should implement comprehensive and enforceable policies to mitigate the challenges of climate change and conduct educational campaigns to enlighten citizens about its effects. This can be achieved by investing necessary resources to ensure social reform and development.

Governments should build strong connections with international communities to combat climate change effectively. Ultimately, developing mass transit systems is integral in mitigating climate change by reducing car dependency and the number of private vehicles. Investments should be made to make public transport more affordable.

The strategy of mass transit is a key element in reducing greenhouse gas emissions; there should be proper monitoring of vehicle movements within countries. For example, the number of cars allowed into Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia, should be limited and monitored so that it does not exceed a certain prescribed amount; this should also apply in other areas.

Together, we can mitigate the effects of climate change through collective action and participation.