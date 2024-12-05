Police to take action against officer who discharged tear gas at UTG demo 

By Olimatou Coker
The Gambia Police Force on Tuesday evening issued a statement regarding the conduct of their men during the student protest at the University of The Gambia Kanifing campus on Monday.
In the statement shared with The Standard newspaper, the police said they have taken disciplinary measures against the PIU officer who discharged a tear gas canister at the protest site.
Acknowledge its “involvement in managing” the December 2 protest, the police explained: “Despite successful negotiations between students and the University administration, a PIU officer acted unilaterally by discharging a canister, affecting those present.”
The officer, they said, has been identified after a brief internal investigation. “Subsequently, PIU management has taken appropriate internal disciplinary measures to deal with the misconduct.
“The GPF remains committed to upholding the rule of law and maintaining professionalism,” the statement concluded.
It did not name the officer.