Senegal’s Sonko due in Banjul for economic forum

By Lamin Cham

The prime minister of Senegal, Ousmane Sonko, will arrive in Banjul on December 19 to attend the second edition of The Gambia-Senegal Economic, Trade and Investment Forum and Cultural Night.

The two–day forum is designed to strengthen the Senegalo-Gambian ties, promote trade, investment, and enhance the Ecowas Protocol on trade, free movement of people, goods and services across the sub-region.

It also facilitates knowledge-sharing and best practices between the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) and Senegal’s Investment Promotion Agency (APIX). This year’s event, the second of its kind, will be held under the theme: “Harmonisation of Friendlier Business Environment”.

According to officials connected with the forum, the main highlights of the events will be an official opening ceremony on December 19, panel discussions, and an official closing ceremony and a cultural gala dinner on December 20.

The meetings will take place at the Jawara international convention centre and presided over by the Vice President Muhammed Jallow.

The first forum took place in Dakar in October last year.

Since coming to power in March, Senegalese president Basirou Diomaye Faye has visited The Gambia twice. This will be PM Sonko’s first visit.