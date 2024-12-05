spot_img
Gambia News

UDP to begin national tour Saturday

image 93

By Amadou Jadama

 The secretary for the media and communication of the main opposition United Democratic Party, Tombong Saidy, has confirmed to The Standard that his party leader Ousainu Darboe, will embark on a nationwide tour from Saturday December 7 to 29.

Mr Saidy explained that the tour will cover all the regions and issues of national importance will be discussed. 

Saidy said the tour will be Mr Darboe’s first nationwide tour since December 2021.

“The main purpose of the tour is to engage and reassure Gambians about the glorious destiny of our nation and the firm commitment of UDP to understand the challenges of our people and together with them salvage our country from the hardship and cost of living crisis brought about by the incompetence of President Barrow and his policies,” he said.

The UDP announced plans to go on the tour a fortnight ago but had to abort it after police denied them permission as their resources were concentrated on the ongoing President’s Meet The People Tour.

Join The Conversation

