President Barrow lauds impact of BRI on Gambia at FOCAC summit

By Talibeh Hydara

President Adama Barrow has on Thursday extolled the positive impact of the Belt and Road Initiative on The Gambia as he addresses a high-level meeting in the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation.

With over one hundred and fifty countries and thirty-two international organisations as members, BRI’s investments in seaports, railway lines, and renewable energy have risen to over US$21 billion in 2023.

“Significantly too, BRI does not only enhance connectivity, but also benefits Africa’s growth through various industries. In The Gambia, for instance, China’s support in the implementation of the Greater Banjul Area Power Transmission and Distribution Modernisation Project demonstrates the scope and developmental outlook of the Initiative. The project is an important measure taken to implement The Gambia’s 2025 Energy Planning Roadmap,” he said.

The Gambia has also enjoyed China’s support in infrastructure connectivity with roads and bridges tangible examples in parts of the country.

“Similarly, the China-Aid Road and Bridges Project in the Upper River Region of The Gambia, connecting key sections of the Gambian National Highway Network, is aimed at promoting the economic development and well-being of the Gambian people,” President Barrow said.

President Barrow praised the visionary foresight in President Xi’s BRI project, which has clocked eleven years since it was put forward in 2013 and improved infrastructure in Africa.

He noted: “The Gambia welcomes President XI’s high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation announced during the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on 18th October 2023. The priority areas, such as renewable energy, healthcare, technology, and the re-modelling of BRI on investments, tactically designed to yield long-term benefits for our local communities, aligns most neatly with the AU agenda 2063.

Amid these considerable shifts, the Government of The Gambia believes that these major schemes addressing Global Development, Security, Civilisation, and AI Governance, as proposed in the Beijing Initiative on Belt and Road Digital Cooperation, dually contribute to China’s solution to global governance and utilisation of its resources and skills to improve the well-being of humanity.”

The president has also reiterated The Gambia’s commitment to the One China Principle and congratulated China on the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence, the bedrock of China’s diplomatic relations in the past seven decades.

“We commend them also for adhering to the same principles in their relations with Africa,” he said.

Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council and Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and President William Ruto, the African Co-Chair of the High-Level meeting on High Quality Belt and Road Cooperation both attended the meeting.