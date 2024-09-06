U-20 off to Wafu championship

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Under-20 football team will travel to Liberia at the weekend for the Wafu Zone A championship which also serves as the qualifiers for the African youth championship. Ahead of the tournament, the team is expected to play a test match with host Liberia. The tournament starts next week.

Coached by former Gambia international Lie Bojang, The team winds down its technical preparations with a test game against a selection of first and second division league players scheduled for this evening at the Independence Stadium. The game will be played behind closed doors as renovation works at the stadium is still ongoing.

The Gambia is in Group B alongside Senegal, Mali, and Mauritania.