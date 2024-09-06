SCORPIONS FACE TUNISIA SUNDAY

- Advertisement -

After drawing Comoros Wednesday, The Gambia would have to settle for victory over Tunisia on Sunday to get a foot in this competitive race for a place in the Afcon 2025.

The North Africans were playing Madagascar as we went to press last night in the group and regardless of the result, the Scorpions have to make amends and strive for all three points on Sunday to avoid being tightly cornered in the course of the race.

The last time the two sides met was on 20 January 2022 at the Afcon 2021 in Cameroon when The Gambia beat Tunisia to march into the quarter finals. Ablie Jallow scored a stunning goal deep in stoppage time to earn his team a shock 1-0 win.

That experience and feeling would have to be revisited, and with a new impetus in Gambia’s growing confidence under attack- minded new coach Jonathan McKinstry, there is every reason to believe that beating Tunisian again is doable.

But the coach has to realise that he last lost a potential respite in the race following a draw against Comoros, the less fancied team in the group.

He would need a much more lethal attack force with quick imagination and clinical finishing techniques than against Comoros.