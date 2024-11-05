President Barrow to drop Civil suit against the Voice

- Advertisement -

State House, Banjul, 4th November 2024: His Excellency Adama Barrow on Monday afternoon received a joint delegation from the media fraternity, comprising the Gambia Press Union, the Media Council of The Gambia, the Newspaper Publishers Association and the Women Journalists Association at the State House in Banjul. The Media team discussed among other concerns the ongoing civil and criminal cases against The Voice newspaper journalists. In response to their appeal, President Adama Barrow has agreed to drop his civil suit against the paper.

In making this gesture, the President reaffirmed his commitment and that of his government to the protection of freedom of expression, and respect for the world of the media in promoting democracy and the rule of law, adding that it was never his intention or that of his government to prosecute journalists. He called on journalists to be responsible and respect the ethics of the profession and prioritise accuracy in their work to avoid destablishing the nation.

The media delegation welcomed the gesture of the President, describing it as a giant step towards the maintenance of the good reputation of the country as a bastion of press freedom and the gains made under his leadership.

The Management of The Voice Newspaper too appreciated the President’s gesture and thanked him for putting behind any inconvenience its publication may have caused to him as an individual and his party.

The two delegations noted the importance of a greater understanding between the government and the media as partners in the development of the country and the society in general.