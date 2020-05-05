Press Freedom Day

- Advertisement -

The 3rd of May is set aside annually by the United Nations to pay tribute to journalism and journalists who have been killed in the line of duty. There is no doubt that around the world journalists have been targeted for either killing, jailing or marginalization.

In some countries, journalists have been referred to as an endangered species as many of them have been tortured, jailed or killed just for doing their jobs. These people do essential duties which go a long way in making the lives and livelihoods of the people better.

There are many countries where journalists have been discriminated and abused so much so that they feel threatened and afraid to do their work. This has been documented and the media all over the world has been engaged in campaigning for more freedom for journalists and journalism.

Journalists have a right to be protected from all forms of abuse and rights violations. This responsibility is primarily that of the government and should be fulfilled. The sad thing is that sometimes, and in some countries, it is the very government which is supposed to protect those rights that violates them.

Here in The Gambia the situation of journalists has gradually improved since the change of government some three years ago. There has been a steady improvement in the way and manner in which they do their work without any let or hindrance.

However there is always room for improvement and the media in the Gambia continues to face some challenges which should be addressed. One of those challenges is access to information and financial flexibility which should be tackled holistically.