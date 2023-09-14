Project to provide D10M loan to women entrepreneurs

By Fatou Saho

Hundreds of women entrepreneurs will benefit from a D10 million loan package to support the growth of their businesses. The project, supported by APS Islamic Micro Finance and facilitated by leading Gambian importer and businessman Njie Charakh World Market, seeks to empower women entrepreneurs to build successful businesses.

Njie Charakh World Market is running a free business training school targeting 600 women every year. About 150 women graduated last Sunday at a ceremony attended by the minister of trade.

The CEO of Njie Charakh, Modou Sarr, said Njie is committed to empowering women, migrant returnees, school dropouts, and persons with disabilities to realise their full potential.

For his part, Njie Charakh expressed delight over the partnership with APS and urged the women to take good advantage of the opportunity.

The businessman also urged the government to allocate him land to build a training school for women.

“I also want to appeal for them to get us a vehicle that would facilitate our movement across the country because we want to build training academies across the country to empower more women entrepreneurs,” he said.

The minister of trade, Babucarr Joof, commended Mr Njie for his laudable initiative and assured him of government support. He urged the women to take advantage of the opportunity.

Awa Njie, a beneficiary of Mr Njie’s benevolence, recalled how she improved her business after starting lectures at the school.