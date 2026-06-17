Gambia News

Prosecutors seek to amend charges against driver accused of “attempting to kill” policeman

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Prosecutors in the case of Abdul Wahab Jobarteh, the driver who allegedly drove from Banjul to Manjai with a policeman hanging on his bonnet, have applied to withdraw all four charges against him, indicating their plan to bring up more severe charges.

One of those charges is attempted murder

At yesterday’s sitting at the Kanifing magistrates’ court  before Principal Magistrate Krubally, the defence team rejected the prosecutors’ plan, accusing them of bad faith and forum shopping, with a frivolous and vexatious application. The court will now decide whether to grant the prosecution’s application.

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