Pura clarifies FPAC recommendation against Jah Oil

- Advertisement -

The director general of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has clarified that the issue the Finance and Public Accounts (FPAC) of the National Assembly relied on to recommend for Jah Oil to be fined was actually settled.

The FPAC had recommended Pura to fine Jah Oil or take them to court if necessary for willful non-compliance with its petrol stations regulations.

But reacting to the recommendation, the Pura DG Yusupha M Jobe said the report before the FPAC was an old report, adding that FPAC should have contacted Pura for further verification.

“And since the fine, Jah Oil Company has been very compliant with Pura regulations,” he clarified.

Reacting to the Pura DG’s comments, FPAC chairman Alhagie S Darboe, said his committee acted based on the report presented to them by Pura.