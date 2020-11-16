29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, November 16, 2020
PURA sends final warning to radio stations over abusive language

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has issued a final warning to radios over the proliferation of abusive, uncouth and incendiary language.

“As a final note of caution, all radio station owners are hereby warned to devise programming as per the tenets of the IC Act, Individual Radio Station Licenses and the Broadcasting Code of Conduct. Failure to do so shall result in enforcement action against default licensees as per the provisions of the Pura Act, IC Act and relevant broadcasting regulations,” Pura warned in a statement.

The Authority said while it has advocated continually for the development of a free, independent and democratic media space, certain actions will not be tolerated.

Pura said some interactive radio programmes in the country are degenerating into platforms for abuse through the constant use of insults and unsavory language antithetical to the cultural norms and values of Gambian society.

“In addition, it has come to the attention of the Authority that some stations are playing uncensored music with graphic language during peak daytime hours especially. Broadcasters are hereby requested to actively moderate call-ins and live programs,” Pura added.

“The Authority shall conduct monitoring visits in this regard to all licensees to ensure adherence to these provisions. Whilst the Authority remains resolved to actively monitor the content of all broadcasting stations, the general public is also urged to report any instances of the use of abusive and foul language on any broadcast platform by calling the Authority’s toll-free line 148 (free of charge). Compliance by all broadcast providers is expected. Pura, working towards equity in development through professionalism and partnership,” he said.

