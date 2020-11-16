29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, November 16, 2020
UDP admin secretary dies

The United Democratic Party’s senior administrative secretary, Lamin Ndambu Dibba died on Saturday. He was in his seventies. The party’s leader, Ousainu Darboe in a statement, said Dibba ‘gallantly’ fought for the country and his leadership will be missed by UDP. Mr Darboe expressed ‘deep’ sorrow and regret while announcing Dibba’s passing. Mr Dibba was former National Assembly member for Central Badibbu, succeeding Abou Kemba Gassama who died in an accident in January 2001. The late Mr Dibba was among the group of top leaders of the UDP arrested and jailed over their protest about the killing of youth leader Solo Sandeng.  He was undoubtedly one of the most influential officials of the party. Meanwhile, President Adama Barrow also issued a statement of condolence to the family of the late Minister Dibba as well as on the passing of the wife of the UDP regional chairman Yusupha Cham.

Previous articleMayor Lowe urges women to take leader positions
Next articlePURA sends final warning to radio stations over abusive language
