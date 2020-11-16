Mayor Lowe urges women to take leader positions

- Advertisement -

By Saidou Baldeh

The Mayor of Banjul and head of Rafela Gambia chapter has called on Gambian women not to be scared of venturing into politics or any leadership role. “You must not be afraid of the name-calling or derogatory comments against you. If you enter in politics today, they will call you all sorts of names; prostitute, drug dealer, witch and many more. But never be scared, worried or bothered about that,” Rohey Malick Lowe told a huge crowd at the annual general meeting of Rafela Gambia at Kotu, Saturday.

Refela is the network of women elected officials of subnational and local governments in Africa. It is being implemented in several African countries with an objective to empower women.

Mayor Lowe argued that in The Gambia, women are suffering more than men and the objective of Refela Gambian chapter is to remove that and work hard to bring out empowerment and good living standards, while giving a voice to women.

The Banjul Mayor said she is ready to support women in The Gambia because women supported her more than men in her political career.

Mayor Lowe added that she even received daily encouragement from women for her to consider contesting for the highest office. Lowe however said she is a member of UDP but has no political colour when it comes to executing her duties as a mayor. She added that her support will be with UDP until, if at all, she desires to form her own party.

Mayor Lowe called on women to join hands and support her dream of empowering women up to the highest level in the country.

She called on President Barrow and other politicians and parties never to use taxpayers’ money as a mean of propaganda.