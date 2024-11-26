Raila Odinga seeks Gambia’s support for AUC bid

- Advertisement -

Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently on a West African tour to rally support for his bid to become the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

His most recent stop for his campaign as AU Chairmanship has been the Gambia, where he was warmly received by Vice President Mohammed B.S. Jallow at Banjul International Airport.

President Adama Barrow, who was on a regional tour, also called Raila to express his goodwill and discuss his vision for Africa.

In a statement shared on his social media, Raila expressed gratitude for the warm reception, stating,

“I had the honour of meeting Vice President Mohammed Jallow, who accorded me a warm welcome. President Barrow graciously called me, and we discussed my candidacy for the AUC Chairmanship and the vision I have for transforming our continent if elected.”

The former Prime Minister’s campaign has already received significant support from the Eastern African region.

During a recent AU Executive Council meeting, it was decided that it is East Africa’s turn to present a candidate for the AUC leadership, a move seen as a major boost to Raila’s bid.

Raila’s campaign focuses on fostering unity, advancing sustainable development, and strengthening the AU’s institutional frameworks.

His extensive political experience and commitment to Pan-Africanism have made him a formidable candidate, with endorsements from leaders such as former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and several East African heads of state.

These leaders have highlighted his credentials as a unifying force capable of addressing Africa’s pressing challenges.

In a press conference attended by AU Special Envoy and former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and Raila

Raila said that he is ready to accept the challenge, and he will offer himself to be of service.

“I am inclined to accept the challenge and I am ready and I offer myself to be of service. I have asked my friend (Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo) to continue to be a good ambassador and talk to other people,” said Raila.

If elected, Raila Odinga will succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat, who has been the AU Chairperson since 2017.

The AUC elections are set for February 2025, and Raila’s continued diplomatic engagements signal a robust push to secure continental consensus for his leadership.