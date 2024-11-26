Gambia, Mexico table draft resolution on prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad wishes to inform the public that the Permanent Mission of The Gambia to the United Nations in New York, under the leadership of H.E. Ambassador Lamin B. Dibba, joined a group of likeminded states 3 years ago and led with Mexico to co-facilitate a draft resolution on the convening of the United Nations Conference of Plenipotentiaries on Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Humanity at the United Nations General Assembly, Sixth Committee/Legal Committee with the view to paving the way for the elaboration of a future convention that ends impunity for heinous atrocity crimes.

On 22 November 2024, this draft resolution contained in document L2/Rev1, which had already garnered 98 cosponsors prior to its call to action, was introduced by Mr. Amadou Jaiteh, Counsellor and Legal Adviser, the Permanent Mission of The Gambia to the UN and asked the Committee to adopt without a vote. After 6 hours of intense negotiations, consensus prevailed and draft resolution L2/Rev1 and orally revised, was adopted without a vote.

In explaining the position after the adoption of the draft resolution, Counsellor Jaiteh stated “The Gambia is grateful for being a part of this noble cause, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference. We dared to lead the way forward, and are grateful to all delegations who shared this daring journey of hope for a better world, a world without crimes against humanity and a world where the voices of victims are heard louder than their perpetrators. It has been a journey of pain and perseverance, but the fight endured on that journey was worthy of the consensus decision of the Sixth Committee today.”

The Government of The Gambia expresses profound gratitude to all the 193-member states of the UN for the trust they placed in The Gambia to co-facilitate the most difficult and challenging negotiations. The Government of The Gambia expresses gratitude and sincere appreciations to all member states for their constructive engagements throughout the process.

The success of this resolution brings solutions for accountability and justice to the victims of crimes against humanity. The Government of The Gambia continues to contribute to international law and its progressive development as it relates to peace and security as well as protection and promotion of human rights and international justice.